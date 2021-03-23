Josh Gordon Eyes NFL Comeback After Suspension: 'There's No Quit in Me'

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is looking to return to an NFL field in 2021 after missing all of last season while suspended by the league.

"There's no quit in me, at least I'm thankful for that, and knowing how to get back on track has been my strong suit," he said on The Adam Schefter Podcast. "What has been deemed once my weakness I can credit for helping me move forward in life."



