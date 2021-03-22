    Oilers vs. Canadiens Postponed Monday Because of Montreal's COVID-19 Protocols

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMarch 22, 2021

    Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme, center, during an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Calgary, Canada. (AP Photo/Larry MacDougal)
    Larry MacDougal/Associated Press

    Monday's NHL matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre has been postponed due to two Montreal players entering COVID-19 protocol ahead of puck drop, the league announced.   

    The decision was made in tandem with the NHL Players Association and each team's medical group. 

    A makeup date will be announced at a later time. 

    The NHL has had an up-and-down season when it comes to positive tests, though it's been more down in recent days. 

    Two Boston Bruins games were recently postponed with four players entering COVID-19 protocol, bringing the total number of games delayed by the coronavirus to 37 before Monday's news out of Montreal. 

    The league realigned its divisions this season in order to keep teams more contained geographically and comply with local guidelines in Canada. The new North Division is made up entirely of Canadian teams, and no players have been able to travel internationally this season.

    Edmonton (21-13-0, 42 points) is tied atop the division standings with the Toronto Maple Leafs (20-10-2, 42 points), while the Canadiens (14-8-9, 37 points) remain a few games back but are currently inside the postseason picture. 

    Monday would've been a key matchup for both. Instead, that'll have to wait a bit longer as Montreal works to clear protocol. 

