Sammy Watkins Reportedly to Visit Colts amid Titans, Texans Interest

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly are interested in adding a veteran wide receiver with plenty of AFC experience.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Sammy Watkins will visit the Colts on Wednesday following Tuesday's visit with the Baltimore Ravens. The Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans are also apparently interested in the former Kansas City Chiefs playmaker.

Watkins started his career with the Buffalo Bills after they selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2014 NFL draft out of Clemson.

He wasted no time making an impact with 982 receiving yards as a rookie and 1,047 receiving yards in his second season. However, he played just eight games in his third season and has never been able to replicate those statlines.

The 27-year-old played the 2017 campaign with the Los Angeles Rams and then suited up for the Chiefs the next three years. He won one Super Bowl in Kansas City and then reached another, although he was also part of a crowded receiving corps that included Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Watkins' best individual season with Kansas City came during the championship year in 2019 when he posted 52 catches for 673 yards and three touchdowns.

He is theoretically still in his prime at 27 years old and is familiar with playing as a secondary option from his time on the Chiefs.

He should slide right into the wide receiver rotation for whichever team signs him, but he could help fill the void in Houston after Will Fuller signed with the Miami Dolphins. T.Y. Hilton is also a free agent and may not return to the Colts, so adding Watkins could help in Indianapolis as well.