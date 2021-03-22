Eagles Rumors: Joe Flacco Visiting Philadelphia Amid Nick Foles Trade Buzz

Stew Milne/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have their eyes on another potential backup quarterback.

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk reported Joe Flacco visited with the NFC East team. Tim McManus of ESPN noted the meeting started at 9 a.m. ET on Monday and included medical evaluation and coach discussions as part of the "mutual interest."

This comes after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia) reported the Chicago Bears could trade Nick Foles back to Philadelphia as someone who could backup Jalen Hurts in 2021.

Foles will forever be an Eagles legend after he came in for an injured Carson Wentz and led the team to a Super Bowl title during the 2017 campaign. However, he was a combined 2-9 as a starter during the 2019 and 2020 seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bears.

Much like Foles, Flacco turned heads by leading a magical run to one Super Bowl title.

His Lombardi Trophy came during the 2012 season with the Baltimore Ravens, although he was the team's starter from 2008 into 2018 and threw for more than 3,000 yards eight different times. His run did not come as a miracle backup like Foles' did, although he wouldn't be the starter for the Eagles at this stage of his career.

Instead, Flacco would be a veteran leader for Hurts, who Philadelphia selected with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He played a similar role for the New York Jets last season with Sam Darnold, although Flacco made four starts for the AFC East team in 2020.

Flacco is well past his prime at 36 years old and likely wouldn't be a major difference-maker for the Eagles, but he would be a veteran backup with postseason experience who can help Hurts' development as the franchise quarterback.