    Eagles Rumors: Joe Flacco Visiting Philadelphia Amid Nick Foles Trade Buzz

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (5) prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
    Stew Milne/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have their eyes on another potential backup quarterback.

    Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk reported Joe Flacco visited with the NFC East team. Tim McManus of ESPN noted the meeting started at 9 a.m. ET on Monday and included medical evaluation and coach discussions as part of the "mutual interest."

    This comes after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia) reported the Chicago Bears could trade Nick Foles back to Philadelphia as someone who could backup Jalen Hurts in 2021.

    Foles will forever be an Eagles legend after he came in for an injured Carson Wentz and led the team to a Super Bowl title during the 2017 campaign. However, he was a combined 2-9 as a starter during the 2019 and 2020 seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bears.

    Much like Foles, Flacco turned heads by leading a magical run to one Super Bowl title.

    His Lombardi Trophy came during the 2012 season with the Baltimore Ravens, although he was the team's starter from 2008 into 2018 and threw for more than 3,000 yards eight different times. His run did not come as a miracle backup like Foles' did, although he wouldn't be the starter for the Eagles at this stage of his career.

    Instead, Flacco would be a veteran leader for Hurts, who Philadelphia selected with a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He played a similar role for the New York Jets last season with Sam Darnold, although Flacco made four starts for the AFC East team in 2020.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Flacco is well past his prime at 36 years old and likely wouldn't be a major difference-maker for the Eagles, but he would be a veteran backup with postseason experience who can help Hurts' development as the franchise quarterback.

    Related

      Kyle Pitts having a faster 40-time than Mike Evans could force the Eagles hand at No. 6 overall

      Kyle Pitts having a faster 40-time than Mike Evans could force the Eagles hand at No. 6 overall
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Kyle Pitts having a faster 40-time than Mike Evans could force the Eagles hand at No. 6 overall

      Glenn Erby
      via Eagles Wire

      Patriots' Jalen Mills describes his hilarious first interaction with Bill Belichick

      Patriots' Jalen Mills describes his hilarious first interaction with Bill Belichick
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Patriots' Jalen Mills describes his hilarious first interaction with Bill Belichick

      Jordan Dajani
      via CBSSports.com

      Jalen Mills' first interaction with Bill Belichick as a Patriot was wild and hilarious

      Jalen Mills' first interaction with Bill Belichick as a Patriot was wild and hilarious
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Jalen Mills' first interaction with Bill Belichick as a Patriot was wild and hilarious

      RSN
      via RSN

      GB Trying to Redo Rodgers Deal

      Packers are ‘working on’ restructuring Aaron Rodgers’ contract to free up cap space (NFL Network)

      GB Trying to Redo Rodgers Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      GB Trying to Redo Rodgers Deal

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report