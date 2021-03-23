NFL Starters Most Likely to Be Cut Before the 2021 Draft

0 of 6

Al Goldis/Associated Press

The start of the new league year has brought about plenty of transactions across the NFL as teams sign free agents and release veterans to improve their rosters and get salary-cap compliant for the 2021 season.

This time of year often sees organizations elect to part ways with declining veterans to open up roster space for incoming rookies. But with the lowered salary cap—2021 marks the first time in seven years the cap has failed to grow by more than $10 million—clubs have had to make even more tough financial decisions than usual.

While most free agents haven't been cashing in on big paydays due to the league's overall lack of financial flexibility, some notable talents remain on the open market. That list could grow over the next month as many organizations stare down tough decisions regarding veterans on the fringes of their rosters, as well as their plans for the upcoming rookie class.

With that in mind, here is a list of players who could end up released before the 2021 NFL draft.

Signings, contracts and cap figures courtesy of Spotrac.