NFL Rumors: Latest on Russell Wilson Trade Buzz, Akiem Hicks and More

The Seattle Seahawks are one franchise that could look to maximize its trade value ahead of the draft. Their biggest trade chip is quarterback Russell Wilson, and while they have rejected trade offers thus far, that could change.

The Chicago Bears made a play for Wilson early in free agency. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Chicago was told that Seattle wouldn't be moving Wilson "at this time."

More recently, however, Schefter reported that the Bears aren't giving up on a Wilson trade—and they are wise to take that approach.

"I'm told that the Bears still are paying attention to Russell Wilson and have not abandoned hopes that they could eventually trade for Russell Wilson," Schefter recently said on Get Up. "And I think that everybody needs to stay tuned to Russell Wilson's situation up to and during the NFL draft."

The issue facing Seattle is that its relationship with Wilson appears to be strained. Wilson has voiced his displeasure with his lack of protection, and Seattle hasn't been thrilled with the course he took.

"A source told me that the Seahawks management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media," Dan Patrick said on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t Rob Staton of BBC Sports). "... The current situation is unsustainable."

As the Seahawks continue to evaluate this year's quarterback class, they may decide that the right trade package—presumably one involving a high first-round selection in 2021—could be better for the franchise than trying to make things work with an unhappy Wilson. And there's no guarantee that trade options won't be revisited next offseason if Wilson stays in Seattle this year.

This is a situation worth following through the draft.