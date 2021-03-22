The NFL's 2021 All-Overpaid Free-Agency Team

4 of 9

The New England Patriots came into the offseason ready to spend money after suffering through only their second losing campaign since head coach Bill Belichick took the reins two decades ago. The team spared no expense in improving and reshaping the roster after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Tight end was arguably the biggest need, and the Pats secured the player many felt was the best option, coming to terms on a three-year, $37.5 million deal with Hunter Henry. The team also picked up Jonnu Smith, inking the former Tennessee Titans tight end for $50 million over four years.

The Pats were desperate for a player of Henry's caliber after playing out the 2020 campaign with guys like Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse, who put up mediocre numbers. Izzo was the team's top-performing TE, but the veteran caught a meager 13 passes for 199 yards and no touchdowns in 12 games.

It's unclear if Henry can evolve into the next great Patriots tight end. Belichick has a history of being innovative and getting a ton of mileage out of his TEs, but they have to stay healthy for that to happen.

Injuries have followed Henry throughout his five-year pro career. He has yet to participate in a full 16-game season since the Chargers drafted him in the second round in 2016. The low point was missing the 2018 campaign with a torn ACL, a significant injury that may have set Henry's development back and may limit his ceiling.

While the most serious issues seem to be behind Henry—he's played in 26 of 32 regular-season games in the two years following his lost campaign—a lot is riding on his health with this new contract.

Patriots fans may hope Henry can become the club's next Rob Gronkowski, but they need to temper those expectations. He has never racked up more than 652 receiving yards and hasn't caught more than five touchdowns in a season since his rookie year.

This contract could be a decent value or even a steal, but the more likely outcome is Henry continues to produce at a similar level to what he did during his time with the Bolts and misses a chunk of action because of injury.