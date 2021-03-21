The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 21

1 of 8

Chris Unger/Getty Images

For a Kevin Holland fan, it was a maddening experience.

Your fighter arrived with the momentum of five 2020 victories, and, in spite of being ranked three spots lower at middleweight—seventh to 10th—seemed to be the more versatile and dynamic commodity heading into a main event engagement with veteran Derek Brunson.

And if you hadn’t actually been watching the fight, you might have thought he was far, far ahead.

Simply because he never shut up.

The Texas-based middleweight talked during introductions, talked between rounds, and talked as he was being taken down and smothered back and forth across the floor through all five rounds.

What he didn’t do, though, was back it up.

Though Holland landed intermittent strikes that wobbled his compact, muscular opponent, he was otherwise controlled for several minutes in every round and outworked from start to finish in what wound up as a wide unanimous decision for Brunson.

The judges scored it 49-46 twice and 49-45 once for Brunson, who has the third-most wins in UFC middleweight history (13) and the second-longest active win streak in the division (4).

“Holland came in with a five-fight win streak,” Bisping said, “but (Brunson) controlled the fight and the takedowns were money.”

He’s 4-0 since moving his training base to Sanford. Fla.

“I wanted to knock him out, but every win can’t be pretty,” Brunson said. “I was so busy trying to punch him in the face that I didn’t pick up on (what Holland was saying). I just wanted to punch him in the mouth to stop him talking.”

Brunson landed 210 overall strikes to Holland’s 171 across five rounds, the first time either fighter had gone the full main-event distance. He also scored six takedowns to Holland’s one and compiled 16:55 of control time compared to 1:47 for Holland.

“The talk, the fun, enjoying yourself, that’s all well and good,” Felder said. “But at the end of the day if you really want to be a UFC champion you’ve got to show a sense of urgency and you’ve got to be more upset about it than that.”

Holland, in the aftermath, credited Brunson and hinted at a drop in weight to 170 pounds.

"He did a really, really good job," he said. "He played it smart. His pressure was really good."