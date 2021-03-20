Bears Rumors: Akiem Hicks Likely to Stay After CHI Fails to Find Trade Partner

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears are likely to hold on to defensive end Akiem Hicks after failing to find a trade partner for the 31-year-old, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Biggs noted the Bears had been shopping the veteran and his $12 million cap hit in 2021 but didn't find any takers and won't be pursuing a trade further. Hicks is set to become a free agent after next season. He posted 49 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 15 starts last year.

It's been tough to figure out the Bears' strategy this offseason. At times they've appeared to act like contenders—trying to trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and using the franchise tag on wideout Allen Robinson II—while at others they appear close to tearing down the roster.

After failing to land Wilson, general manager Ryan Pace signed Andy Dalton as the club's starter on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Chicago also replaced former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller with veteran Desmond Trufant while parting ways with right tackle Bobby Massie, cornerback Buster Skrine and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris.

Hanging on to Hicks seems like another move meant to help the Bears win now and march back to the postseason for a second consecutive year. The lineman has played 14 or more games in all but one of his nine career seasons, with the lone outlier being a five-game campaign in 2019 because of an elbow injury.

As long as he remains healthy, Hicks will continue to contribute in a key position for at least one more Bears season.