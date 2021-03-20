    Kyle Fuller Officially Released by Bears After Failing to Find Trade Partner

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 20, 2021

    Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bears won 41-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears officially parted ways with cornerback Kyle Fuller, making him an unrestricted free agent after general manager Ryan Pace was unable to facilitate a trade, according to ESPN's Field Yates

    Fuller was previously signed through 2023 for $27 million. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the Bears added veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant on a one-year deal Friday. 

    The New England Patriots have made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

    Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

    However, there are still impact players available on both sides of the ball, such as wide receiver Kenny Golladay, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman. 

    For more NFL coverage, check out B/R's winners and losers from the NFL's early tampering period.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

