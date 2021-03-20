Kenny Golladay Rumors: 'Slightly More Likely Than Not' That WR Signs with Giants

Tony Ding/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly in good position to sign free-agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay after visiting with him this week.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that while there are "still some things to work through," it is "slightly more likely than not" that Golladay ultimately signs with the G-Men.

Golladay, who spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions, is unquestionably the top wideout remaining on the free-agent market.

The 27-year-old was originally a third-round pick out of Northern Illinois, and it didn't take him long to establish himself as one of the fastest-rising receivers in the game.

Golladay reached the 1,000-yard mark for the first time during his second season, registering 70 receptions for 1,063 yards and five touchdowns.

He followed that up with a career year in 2019, racking up 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns, the latter of which led the NFL.

Hopes were high for Golladay entering the 2020 season, but hamstring and hip injuries limited him to just five games. He was productive in those five games, though, registering 20 grabs for 338 yards and two scores.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Giants entered free agency as one of the teams with the most glaring need for a top wide receiver, especially with Golden Tate hitting the open market.

New York did add former Cincinnati Bengals first-round pick John Ross to a receiving corps headed by Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, but he is more of a dice roll than someone who can be counted on to have a big year.

If the Giants sign Golladay, quarterback Daniel Jones will finally have a go-to receiver in his third NFL season, which is key if he wants to earn a second contract with the team.

The Giants may have to pony up big money if they want Golladay, though, as ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Friday that he is looking for a contract that will pay him $18.5 million per season.

New York could have some competition when it comes to signing Golladay as well since he reportedly received a contract offer from the Cincinnati Bengals and visited with the Chicago Bears.