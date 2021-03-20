NFL Free Agents 2021: Rounding Up Rumors and Predictions for Market's Top Names

0 of 3

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The 2021 edition of NFL free agency continues with the first weekend of the open-market period. While the market unofficially opened on Monday, it's far from reaching its conclusion.

Several big-name free agents remain available, and there are many value signings to be had as we enter the market's second wave. The free-agent pool is fluid, too, as teams are beginning to release players for cap-saving purposes.

The Chicago Bears, for example, are expected to release Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller—though the move wasn't official as of Friday evening, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

What notable moves might occur over the weekend? Let's examine the latest buzz and make some predictions.