2021 NFL Free Agents Who Are Going to Blow Up on Their New Teams

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

In free agency, NFL teams look to fill roster holes, and some front offices hit on ideal acquisitions.

Aside from financial gain, veterans sign with clubs because of their fit on the rosters and familiarity with one or more coaches on the staff. At times, a player sees an opportunity for a bigger role.

Whatever the case, we're going to see free-agent acquisitions reach another level of production in new places. Perhaps a borderline starter landed in a spot where he can establish himself in a specific role. A Pro Bowler could elevate his game to an All-Pro level.

We highlighted eight players who could see a significant spike in production with their new teams because of their projected workloads, fit within a system or supporting casts.