NCAA Tournament 2021: Power Ranking All 32 Teams Left in Round 2

5 of 10

John Locher/Associated Press

10. USC Trojans

USC struggled over the final month leading up to the NCAA tournament, but that was mostly due to poor luck with three-point defense. A return to normalcy in that area would make the Trojans a serious threat for a deep run, and Drake's 7-of-23 performance in the first round was a great start for USC.

When teams shoot like that from distance against the Trojans, those teams usually struggle to score at all. And with the way Evan Mobley has been dominating as of late (20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks over his last four games), those games can turn into blowouts in a hurry.

USC's projected path to the Final Four (Kansas, Iowa, Gonzaga) is a brutal one, but you're looking at a KenPom Top 10 team that just might be able to pull it off.

9. Arkansas Razorbacks

After falling behind Colgate 33-19 in the first half, the Razorbacks turned up the pressure and finally started making some shots of their own. Colgate rarely shot itself in the foot with turnovers during the regular season, but the Raiders coughed up the ball 22 times against a Razorbacks team that was way more physical and athletic than anything the Patriot League had to offer.

That "early deficit; huge comeback" formula is nothing new for Arkansas. The Hogs have now trailed by at least 10 points in the first half of four of their last five wins. But while they are comfortable playing from behind, there's serious concern that they'll eventually dig one of those holes against a team good enough to keep them from climbing out of it.

That said, Arkansas' pace of play and offensive talent makes it a real threat to reach the Final Four. Five Razorbacks scored at least a dozen points against Colgate, and they can beat anyone when that happens.

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama's 68-55 win over Iona wasn't much of a confidence builder. The Crimson Tide committed 14 turnovers, had eight shots blocked and shot just 5-of-16 from three-point range. The blocks and turnovers have plagued the Crimson Tide all season, and the three-point shooting is critical because they usually take nearly 50 percent of their shots from the perimeter.

It was, however, a vivid reminder that this team is exquisite on defense. Not that Iona's offense was any good during the regular season, but the most efficient defense in the country clamped down in a big way in the second half, resulting in a win by double digits on a woeful night of offense.

Can Alabama survive another offensive dud like that against a more capable opponent? Not if the regular season is any indication. The Crimson Tide went 1-5 when scoring fewer than 70 points. But that defense does make it feel like they always have a chance.

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys

On the one hand, Oklahoma State wasn't all that dominant in its 69-60 win over Liberty. Cade Cunningham finished with 15 points, but he had a rough night thanks in large part to early foul trouble. Without getting much from their star, it wasn't until the final minute that it really felt like the Cowboys had things under control.

On the other hand, whoa, a nine-point win? I didn't know the Cardiac Cowboys knew how to win a game that comfortably. Most of their games have been decided by five points or fewer, and it sure looked like they were headed for yet another nail-biter.

They usually win those games, though, and only Illinois (12) had more Quadrant 1 wins this season than Oklahoma State's 10. It's kind of cruel that they're on a collision course for a Sweet 16 showdown, but if that matchup comes to fruition, the winner of that game is going to enter the second half of the tournament feeling like the top threat to knock off Gonzaga.

6. Houston Cougars

Take out the bizarre 82-73 loss to East Carolina, and Houston has been outstanding all season long.

The Cougars don't have the high-profile wins that most of the top teams can boast, but that's primarily a byproduct of what was a rough year for the AAC as a whole. What Houston does have is ridiculously efficient defense and one of the best offensive rebounding units in the country, both of which were on full display in the 87-56 first-round shellacking of Cleveland State.

Houston occasionally has a nightmare of a time trying to put the ball through the hoop, though that has been a much less frequent issue over the past six weeks than it was early in the year. As long as that doesn't resurface in a big way, this is going to be one of the toughest teams to knock out of the tournament.