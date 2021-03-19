NFL Free Agency 2021: Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 3

0 of 6

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

As NFL free agency moved into its official third day—it effectively opened with the "legal tampering" period on Monday—many of the top free agents were already off the market. While the signing and rumors haven't come as quickly as they did earlier in the week, there was still plenty of action on Day 3.

One of the biggest storylines of early Friday actually began Thursday evening, when the Chicago Bears released two-time Pro Bowler Kyle Fuller. The move put another big-name defender on the dwindling free-agent market and left cornerback-needy teams reevaluating their options.

While one notable former Pro Bowler entered the market, another came off of it. The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster just a day after NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the New York Jets were having discussions with the receiver.

Here, we'll run down these moves, as well as other noteworthy developments from Friday. The day isn't over, of course, but here's what's happened so far.