Kenny Golladay Reportedly Seeking Contract Worth $18.5M Per Year in Free Agency

As Kenny Golladay continues to wait for a contract to his liking, teams reportedly know what it will cost to sign the veteran wide receiver.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Golladay is seeking a deal "in the range of $18.5 million" per season.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Friday that the Chicago Bears are trying to pitch Golladay on playing with Allen Robinson II and have offered him a one-year contract worth between $11-12 million.

Golladay is the best wide receiver still on the free-agent market. He has also met with the New York Giants this week, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Since free agency opened this week, the market for wide receivers has been slow to develop with players signing for less money than initially expected. Corey Davis has so far gotten the largest deal for three years and $37.5 million from the New York Jets, but only the first two years are guaranteed.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Will Fuller V agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins for $10.625 with an additional $3 million in incentives.

Golladay is coming off an injury-plagued 2020 season with the Detroit Lions. The 27-year-old was limited to five games, but he played well when he was on the field with 338 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions.

The 2019 season was the best of Golladay's career. He racked up 1,190 yards and led the NFL with 11 touchdowns on 65 receptions.