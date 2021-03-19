    Geno Atkins Released by Bengals After 11 Seasons

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021

    Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
    Gary Landers/Associated Press

    Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday that the team is releasing veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

    Atkins, who turns 33 on March 28, has spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Bengals after getting selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft.

    According to Spotrac, releasing Atkins will save the Bengals $9.5 million against the salary cap.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

