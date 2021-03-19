Geno Atkins Released by Bengals After 11 Seasons

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday that the team is releasing veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

Atkins, who turns 33 on March 28, has spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Bengals after getting selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL draft.

According to Spotrac, releasing Atkins will save the Bengals $9.5 million against the salary cap.

