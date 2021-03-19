    Kenny Golladay Rumors: Ravens Have Reached Out to WR's Agent to Express Interest

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2021
    Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly "reached out" with interest in free-agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who spent the past four years with the Detroit Lions.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday the Ravens have been in contact with Todd France, Golladay's agent, though the current state of the negotiations is unclear.

    The New England Patriots have made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

    Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

    However, there are still impact players available on both sides of the ball, including safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

