Finding Homes for NFL's Best 2021 Free Agents Still on the Market

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Despite the addition of a two-day tampering period, NFL free agency still boasts a few heavyweight names capable of changing the complexion of teams and divisions outright.

Some of it has to do with the sheer depth of some positions as things head into the third wave of the market. Veteran edge-rushers remain on the board, and so do viable contributors at the deepest position of all: wide receiver.

The best homes for the remaining top names make sense schematically and are fits based on production, projection and team direction. Cap space is important too, but after the major spending and creativity from teams, it's less noteworthy than first thought despite the reduced salary cap.

Here a shot at playing matchmaker for the best free agents and ideal fits.