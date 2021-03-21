NFL Division-by-Division Rankings After 1st Week of 2021 Free Agency

8 of 8

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

2020 Records

Seattle Seahawks 12-4

Los Angeles Rams 10-6

Arizona Cardinals 8-8

San Francisco 49ers 6-10

From top to bottom, the NFC West has the toughest competition. In 2020, two of the four teams clinched playoff berths. One squad made multiple offseason splashes and looks primed for a significant leap next season. The worst club of this bunch had terrible luck with injuries last year. Any one of these teams could win the division.

Thus far, the Seattle Seahawks have had a drama-filled offseason with trade rumors surrounding Russell Wilson. The Chicago Bears offered a massive haul for the star quarterback, but the Seahawks turned it down, per Dan Patrick.

Assuming Wilson starts for the Seahawks in Week 1, they will be a contender. He may not "cook" as much with an emphasis on the ground attack, but that run-heavy formula worked in the team's favor in 2018-19.

In January, the Los Angeles Rams agreed to acquire Matthew Stafford from the Lions for Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third-rounder. Now, head coach Sean McVay has a signal-caller who has some mobility with the capacity to make off-script plays. In the backfield, we should expect second-year player Cam Akers to develop in a featured role.

The Rams lost defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who became the head coach of the Chargers. New play-caller Raheem Morris will have three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald and two-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to keep the unit strong.

Over the past few weeks, the Arizona Cardinals have acquired defensive end J.J. Watt, wideout A.J. Green and center Rodney Hudson (via trade with the Raiders). All those players are older than 30, but they round out a talented roster. Chandler Jones will return to action following an injury-marred campaign (torn biceps). His presence should help the pass defense even though the secondary lost cornerback Patrick Peterson via free agency.

With good health on the Cardinals' side, they'll be a double-digit win squad.

In 2020, the San Francisco 49ers had several injuries in key spots. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert, wideout Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle, defensive ends Nick Bosa and cornerback Richard Sherman missed at least eight games apiece.

Sherman isn't likely to return, but the 49ers will get a significant talent boost on each side of the ball if the other key players are healthy. San Francisco absolutely needs Bosa to bolster the pass rush. Garoppolo's health could be the key to the season.

Despite the injuries, the Niners still finished 3-3 within the division.