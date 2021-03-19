Fantasy Football 2021: Updated Rankings After Early Free-Agency Signings

0 of 4

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The start of the 2021 NFL season is still a long way off. However, diehard fantasy football enthusiasts know that it's never too early to start studying the landscape.

If you've been paying attention, you've noticed that the NFL landscape has changed considerably over the past few days. Free agency unofficially began on Monday, and multiple fantasy-relevant players have changed teams in the days since.

There's still plenty of free agency left to unfold, but now is a perfect time to examine how recent changes have affected the draft rankings. Here, you'll find a look at the top players at each major position for point-per-reception (PPR) formats, along with some of the most notable fantasy-relevant moves.