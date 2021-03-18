    NFL Agrees to New TV Rights Contracts Reportedly Worth $110B over 11 Years

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021
    Detail view of NFL shield logo on the wall of the stadium during the third quarter of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo won the game 27-24. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
    Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

    The NFL announced Thursday it signed media-rights deals with Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, Fox and NBC, which will go into effect in the 2023 season.

    According to Sports Business Journal's John Ourand and Ben Fischer, the league will collect $10 billion annually over 11 years.

    Commissioner Roger Goodell said:

    "These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We're proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market. Along with our recently completed labor agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will permit us to continue to grow and improve our game."

    Craig Carton said on WFAN Sports Radio New York that the NFL can opt out after seven years.

    Under the new television schedule, Amazon will have the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football and will pay more than $1 billion to broadcast 15 games, per Ourand and Fischer.

    Another big change comes with Monday Night Football, as the league indicated it will allow ESPN to have flex scheduling on select Monday nights.

    NBC Sports' Peter King reported in February this was an important factor for the network:

    "It's no secret in the TV business that ESPN, which pays more for the games and for significant other highlights and programming elements than the other networks, wants a stronger Monday night schedule. That could be controlled if, say, the final few weeks of the season could allow flexing from a weak Monday matchup scheduled in May to a better matchup moved from Sunday a week or so prior to the game."

    ESPN and ABC also gained the right to broadcast the Super Bowl in 2026 and 2030. Here's how the rotation will look:

    • CBS: 2023, 2027, 2031
    • Fox: 2024, 2028, 2032
    • NBC: 2025, 2029, 2033
    • ESPN/ABC: 2026, 2030

    In the case of ESPN (ESPN+), CBS (Paramount+) and NBC (Peacock), those networks will be able to simulcast games on their respective streaming service.

    According to Ourand and Fischer, the NFL will receive the most money from ESPN ($2.7 billion), with the two sides agreeing to a 35 percent increase on the league's previous rights fees. Fox will be second at nearly $2.3 billion.

