Dolphins' Updated Depth Chart, 2021 Salary Cap After Will Fuller V Contract

The Miami Dolphins have added a big-play threat to their offense by reportedly agreeing to a deal with free-agent wide receiver Will Fuller V.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Fuller will sign a one-year contract with the Dolphins.

While it's unclear how much Fuller will earn on his deal at this point, Miami will have no problem fitting his salary into its books. The team currently has $23.3 million in cap space for 2021, per Over the Cap.

2021 Dolphins Depth Chart

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Jacoby Brissett, Jake Rudock

RB: Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed, Patrick Laird, Jordan Scarlett

WR 1: Will Fuller V

WR 2: DeVante Parker

WR 3: Preston Williams

TE: Durham Smythe, Mike Gesicki, Adam Shaheen, Chris Myarick

LT: Austin Jackson



LG: Ereck Flowers, Michael Deiter



C: Tyler Gauthier, Tom Cameron



RG: Solomon Kindley, Adam Pankey

RT: Robert Hunt, Jesse Davis, Jonathan Hubbard

LDE: Christian Wilkins, Jason Strowbridge, Nick Coe

NT: Raekwon Davis, Adam Butler, Benito Jones, Durval Queiroz Neto

RDE: Emmanuel Ogbah, Zach Sieler, Jonathan Ledbetter, Tyshun Render



WLB: Andrew Van Ginkel, Shaq Lawson

LB: Jerome Baker

LB: Calvin Munson

SLB: Sam Eguavoen, Kaylan Johnson



CB: Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Jamal Perry, Terrell Bonds



CB: Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoghene, Tino Ellis



FS: Bobby McCain, Brandon Jones



SS: Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem, Nate Holley, Brian Cole

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.



The Dolphins have an intriguing receiving corps with the addition of Fuller, but it's also led by two very unreliable players. DeVante Parker had a career-high 1,202 yards in 2019 when he was healthy, but that remains the only time in six seasons he hasn't missed at least one game due to injuries.

Fuller never played a full 16-game schedule in five seasons with the Houston Texans. The 26-year-old seemed on track to do it in 2020, but his season came to an end after 11 games when the NFL announced he was suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Since Fuller was only able to serve five games at the end of last season, he will have to sit out Miami's first game in 2021.

When Fuller was on the field in 2020, he was an electric talent. The Notre Dame alum was Pro Football Focus's ninth-highest graded receiver (86.2). He set career highs with 53 receptions, 879 yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games.

There has been speculation that the Dolphins could target either LSU's Ja'Marr Chase or Alabama's DeVonta Smith with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Adding one of those players to a group with Fuller, Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki would certainly make things easier for Tua Tagovailoa heading into his second season.

Miami was already on the rise after a 10-6 record in 2020. If Fuller can stay healthy, he's got the potential to be a home-run hitter on the outside for an offense that ranked 15th in points per game and only had two players with more than 400 yards receiving last season.