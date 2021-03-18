    49ers Rumors: Joe Flacco Visiting SF in Free Agency After 1 Season with Jets

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 18, 2021

    New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco passes the ball. during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 40-3. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

    Veteran free-agent quarterback Joe Flacco is visiting the San Francisco 49ers as a potential backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo

    Flacco appeared in five games with the New York Jets last season, passing for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while losing all four of his starts. The Super Bowl XLVII MVP is looking to join his third team in as many years after spending his first 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens

    The New England Patriots have made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

    Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

    However, there are still impact players available on both sides of the ball, such as wide receiver Kenny Golladay, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman.

    For more NFL coverage, check out B/R's winners and losers from the NFL's early tampering period.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Grades for Thursday's Deals ✍️

      Trubisky to Chicago. Kenyan Drake to Vegas. @Gagnon reacts to all the day's free-agent signings ➡️

      Grades for Thursday's Deals ✍️
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Grades for Thursday's Deals ✍️

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B

      NFL announces media rights changes including moving TNF exclusively to Amazon as part of 11-year deal ➡️

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2 of Free Agency

      Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2 of Free Agency
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2 of Free Agency

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Andy Dalton Is QB1

      Bears' new QB says he came to Chicago to be the starter: 'They told me I was the starter. ... That's the assurance I got'

      Andy Dalton Is QB1
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Andy Dalton Is QB1

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report