49ers Rumors: Joe Flacco Visiting SF in Free Agency After 1 Season with Jets

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Veteran free-agent quarterback Joe Flacco is visiting the San Francisco 49ers as a potential backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

Flacco appeared in five games with the New York Jets last season, passing for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while losing all four of his starts. The Super Bowl XLVII MVP is looking to join his third team in as many years after spending his first 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

The New England Patriots have made the biggest splash in free agency amid an uncharacteristic spending spree for Bill Belichick, most notably signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and linebacker Matthew Judon.

Prior to the start of the legal tampering period, some of the biggest names were already off the board for prospective teams. Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract, while wide receivers Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II were also franchise-tagged by the Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively.

However, there are still impact players available on both sides of the ball, such as wide receiver Kenny Golladay, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman.

For more NFL coverage, check out B/R's winners and losers from the NFL's early tampering period.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.