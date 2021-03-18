Kenny Golladay Rumors: Free Agent Met with Bears amid Giants, Bengals Interest

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Free-agent wideout Kenny Golladay is taking meetings with the Chicago Bears and New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chicago native spent the past four years with the Detroit Lions and last season posted 338 yards with two touchdowns over five games. He began the season on the reserve/COVID-19 list, missed two games with a hamstring injury and struggled to stay on the field consistently. It was a brutal way to spend a contract season after the Northern Illinois product posted 1,190 yards on 65 catches with 11 touchdowns in 2019.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the Cincinnati Bengals have also made a strong push to sign Golladay.

Looking at Golladay's options purely from the standpoint of an offensive fit, the Bengals would seem to be the clubhouse leader.

A young, developing club, led by second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and featuring running back Joe Mixon and wideout Tee Higgins in the skilled positions, could benefit Golladay just as much as the receiver could improve Cincinnati's roster.

It's certainly a better QB situation than Andy Dalton in Chicago or Daniel Jones in New York. But these decisions are rarely that simple.

Entering Thursday, Spotrac projected the Bengals with $20.9 million in cap space while the Giants have $4.8 million available. The Bears are $13.9 million over the cap.

Spotrac also projects Golladay's market value at $17 million annually, which would make him the seventh-highest paid receiver in the league if he received that AAV. Odell Beckham Jr. earns $18 million per year, and Michael Thomas is signed for $19.25 million per year by comparison.

The 27-year-old has plenty of options for now as free agency rolls along. How long it stays that way remains to be seen.