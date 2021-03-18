    Bills Updated Depth Chart, 2021 Salary Cap After Mitchell Trubisky Contract

    The Buffalo Bills strengthened their quarterback room Thursday with the reported signing of Mitchell Trubisky, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.  

    Josh Allen will remain the unquestioned starter going into next year after an outstanding 2020 campaign, but the latest deal provides some much-needed depth for a team looking to compete for a Super Bowl.

    Buffalo is still adding to its roster, but the team already has multiple quality players at nearly every spot.

        

    Bills Depth Chart

    QB: Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, Jake Fromm

    RB: Devin Singletary, Zach Moss, Antonio Williams

    WR 1: Stefon Diggs

    WR 2: Cole Beasley

    WR 3: Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis

    TE: Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney

    LT: Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates

    LG: Jon Feliciano, Ike Boettger

    C: Mitch Morse

    RG: Cody Ford, Jordan Devey

    RT: Daryl Williams, Trey Adams

             

    LDE: Jerry Hughes, A.J. Epenesa

    DT: Vernon Butler, Brandin Bryant

    DT: Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips 

    RDE: Mario Addison, Darryl Johnson

    OLB: Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson

    MLB: Tremaine Edmunds, Tyler Matakevich

    OLB: A.J. Klein, Andre Smith

    CB: Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson

    CB: Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson

    FS: Micah Hyde, Josh Thomas

    SS: Jordan Poyer, Siran Neal

        

    Allen took a major step in his development last season, moving from a promising athlete to one of the game's best at his position.

    The 24-year-old totaled 4,544 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to go with 421 rushing yards and eight more scores. He earned his first career Pro Bowl selection and was named second-team All-Pro.

    The only issue is players can get hurt at any time in the NFL, and a quarterback injury can derail a season. That is where Trubisky can make a big difference.

    The former Chicago Bears signal-caller has been inconsistent in his career, but he played well in 2020 with 16 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, completing a career-high 67 percent of his passes. The Bears were 6-3 when he started games last season and he has a 29-21 overall record in four years.

    Even if Allen suffers an injury, Trubisky can provide the team with a similar skill set and should ensure there isn't much of a drop-off offensively.

    After limited production from Matt Barkley over the past few years, this is a significant upgrade at a key spot on the depth chart.

    The Bills also still have 2020 fifth-round pick Jake Fromm on the roster, but they can continue to develop the young quarterback without thrusting him into a high-pressure role.

