Bills Updated Depth Chart, 2021 Salary Cap After Mitchell Trubisky Contract

Bills Updated Depth Chart, 2021 Salary Cap After Mitchell Trubisky ContractMarch 18, 2021
The Buffalo Bills strengthened their quarterback room Thursday with the reported signing of Mitchell Trubisky, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Josh Allen will remain the unquestioned starter going into next year after an outstanding 2020 campaign, but the latest deal provides some much-needed depth for a team looking to compete for a Super Bowl.
Buffalo is still adding to its roster, but the team already has multiple quality players at nearly every spot.
Bills Depth Chart
QB: Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, Jake Fromm
RB: Devin Singletary, Zach Moss, Antonio Williams
WR 1: Stefon Diggs
WR 2: Cole Beasley
WR 3: Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis
TE: Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney
LT: Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates
LG: Jon Feliciano, Ike Boettger
C: Mitch Morse
RG: Cody Ford, Jordan Devey
RT: Daryl Williams, Trey Adams
LDE: Jerry Hughes, A.J. Epenesa
DT: Vernon Butler, Brandin Bryant
DT: Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips
RDE: Mario Addison, Darryl Johnson
OLB: Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson
MLB: Tremaine Edmunds, Tyler Matakevich
OLB: A.J. Klein, Andre Smith
CB: Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson
CB: Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson
FS: Micah Hyde, Josh Thomas
SS: Jordan Poyer, Siran Neal
Allen took a major step in his development last season, moving from a promising athlete to one of the game's best at his position.
The 24-year-old totaled 4,544 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to go with 421 rushing yards and eight more scores. He earned his first career Pro Bowl selection and was named second-team All-Pro.
The only issue is players can get hurt at any time in the NFL, and a quarterback injury can derail a season. That is where Trubisky can make a big difference.
The former Chicago Bears signal-caller has been inconsistent in his career, but he played well in 2020 with 16 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, completing a career-high 67 percent of his passes. The Bears were 6-3 when he started games last season and he has a 29-21 overall record in four years.
Even if Allen suffers an injury, Trubisky can provide the team with a similar skill set and should ensure there isn't much of a drop-off offensively.
After limited production from Matt Barkley over the past few years, this is a significant upgrade at a key spot on the depth chart.
The Bills also still have 2020 fifth-round pick Jake Fromm on the roster, but they can continue to develop the young quarterback without thrusting him into a high-pressure role.
