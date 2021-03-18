Bills Updated Depth Chart, 2021 Salary Cap After Mitchell Trubisky Contract

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills strengthened their quarterback room Thursday with the reported signing of Mitchell Trubisky, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Josh Allen will remain the unquestioned starter going into next year after an outstanding 2020 campaign, but the latest deal provides some much-needed depth for a team looking to compete for a Super Bowl.

Buffalo is still adding to its roster, but the team already has multiple quality players at nearly every spot.

Bills Depth Chart

QB: Josh Allen, Mitchell Trubisky, Jake Fromm

RB: Devin Singletary, Zach Moss, Antonio Williams

WR 1: Stefon Diggs

WR 2: Cole Beasley

WR 3: Emmanuel Sanders, Gabriel Davis

TE: Dawson Knox, Tommy Sweeney

LT: Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates



LG: Jon Feliciano, Ike Boettger



C: Mitch Morse



RG: Cody Ford, Jordan Devey

RT: Daryl Williams, Trey Adams

LDE: Jerry Hughes, A.J. Epenesa



DT: Vernon Butler, Brandin Bryant



DT: Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips

RDE: Mario Addison, Darryl Johnson



OLB: Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson



MLB: Tremaine Edmunds, Tyler Matakevich

OLB: A.J. Klein, Andre Smith



CB: Tre'Davious White, Dane Jackson



CB: Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson



FS: Micah Hyde, Josh Thomas



SS: Jordan Poyer, Siran Neal

Allen took a major step in his development last season, moving from a promising athlete to one of the game's best at his position.

The 24-year-old totaled 4,544 passing yards and 37 touchdowns to go with 421 rushing yards and eight more scores. He earned his first career Pro Bowl selection and was named second-team All-Pro.

The only issue is players can get hurt at any time in the NFL, and a quarterback injury can derail a season. That is where Trubisky can make a big difference.

The former Chicago Bears signal-caller has been inconsistent in his career, but he played well in 2020 with 16 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, completing a career-high 67 percent of his passes. The Bears were 6-3 when he started games last season and he has a 29-21 overall record in four years.

Even if Allen suffers an injury, Trubisky can provide the team with a similar skill set and should ensure there isn't much of a drop-off offensively.

After limited production from Matt Barkley over the past few years, this is a significant upgrade at a key spot on the depth chart.

The Bills also still have 2020 fifth-round pick Jake Fromm on the roster, but they can continue to develop the young quarterback without thrusting him into a high-pressure role.