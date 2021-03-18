NFL Free Agency 2021: Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2

0 of 7

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The official start of NFL free agency was at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Of course, with the two-day "legal tampering" period preceding it, many of the top free agents were unofficially off the market when it actually opened.

The first official day of free agency saw more noteworthy moves. Trent Williams re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kyle Van Noy made his return to the New England Patriots, Haason Reddick joined the Carolina Panthers and Patrick Peterson landed with the Minnesota Vikings.

However, the offseason drama is far from over, and Day 2 of official free agency has seen some interesting developments. The day isn't over, but here, we'll examine the biggest moves, announcements and rumors to unfold thus far.