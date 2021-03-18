    Raiders Rumors: Marcus Mariota Will Be Released or Traded Without New Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    The Las Vegas Raiders plan to offload Marcus Mariota by trading or releasing him if he doesn't accept a pay cut to $3 million ahead of the 2021 NFL season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the veteran quarterback "believes he has options" elsewhere and will likely decline any cut to his $10.7 million salary for 2021.

    Las Vegas signed the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner to an incentive-laden two-year contract last offseason.

    The team intended for him to back up Derek Carr and potentially take over as the starter if Carr struggled, not unlike how Ryan Tannehill overtook Mariota for the starting job on the Tennessee Titans in 2019.

    The 27-year-old made one appearance for the Raiders. He entered an eventual 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing 17-of-28 for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

    The Titans selected Mariota with the second overall pick in the 2015 draft but moved on for a reason. For his career, he has averaged 209.9 yards per game and completed 62.9 percent of his passes.

    Even if a creative offensive coordinator can make use of his mobility, Mariota doesn't figure to be a good No. 1 option at quarterback.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Having said that, he might command more than the $3 million the Raiders apparently want him to accept.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Chicago Bears gave Andy Dalton a one-year, $10 million deal, while Tyrod Taylor received a one-year contract worth up to $12.5 million from the Houston Texans.

    Related

      Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake Fantasy Outlook After Ex-Cards RB Joins Raiders

      Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake Fantasy Outlook After Ex-Cards RB Joins Raiders
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake Fantasy Outlook After Ex-Cards RB Joins Raiders

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Grades for Thursday Deals ✍️

      Trubisky to Chicago. Kenyan Drake to Vegas. @Gagnon reacts to all the day's free-agent signings ➡️

      Grades for Thursday Deals ✍️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Grades for Thursday Deals ✍️

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B

      NFL announces media rights changes including moving TNF exclusively to Amazon as part of 11-year deal ➡️

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Media Deals Worth $110B

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2 of Free Agency

      Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2 of Free Agency
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Analyzing Latest Rumors and Moves from Day 2 of Free Agency

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report