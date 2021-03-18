NFL Rumors: Latest News on Kenny Golladay, Antonio Brown and Top Free Agents

NFL Rumors: Latest News on Kenny Golladay, Antonio Brown and Top Free AgentsMarch 18, 2021
The NFL's free-agency period began Wednesday, and players continue to come off the board. Since the league's legal tampering period started on Monday, it's been a busy week with rumors circulating and many players reportedly agreeing to deals with teams.
Who's next? Although many big names are no longer available, there are still plenty of standout players who are still without a team for the 2021 season. That includes several marquee wide receivers, such as Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Antonio Brown and more.
Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NFL as free agency continues.
Giants, Bengals in Pursuit of Golladay
While Golladay remains one of the best players still available on the free-agent market, he may not be there for much longer.
Rumors are circulating about two teams that are trying to land the wide receiver: the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is "mutual interest" between the Giants and Golladay, who is expected to meet with the team before potentially signing a deal.
If the 27-year-old goes to New York, he would join Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton as the top receiving options for quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants also agreed to a deal with John Ross earlier this week, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
The Bengals have extended an offer to Golladay, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, but "no decision has been made," with other teams, including the Giants, remaining in the mix.
Cincinnati could be looking to bolster its receiving corps, which currently features Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, to give quarterback Joe Burrow another strong option to throw to.
Wherever Golladay ends up for 2021, he'll be looking to have a bounce-back year after playing only five games due to injury for the Detroit Lions last season. After posting impressive numbers in 2019 (65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games), he had 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.
Will Brown Be Next to Return to Tampa Bay?
After winning the Super Bowl championship in 2020, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been working on bringing back many of their key players who became free agents after the season.
Tampa Bay gave wide receiver Chris Godwin the franchise tag and has announced deals with linebackers Lavonte David and Shaquil Barrett. It also has reported deals in place with tight end Rob Gronkowski and kicker Ryan Succop, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The Bucs likely aren't done, either. ESPN's Jenna Laine reported that the team has been "actively having conversations" with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Antonio Brown. But that doesn't mean those players aren't potentially being pursued by other teams, too.
In the case of Brown, one player appears to be trying to sway him away from the Buccaneers. ESPN Seattle's John Clayton reported that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is trying to get the 32-year-old to come to Seattle (h/t Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan).
Brown returned from an eight-game suspension to play eight regular-season games for the Bucs last season, notching 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. In three playoff games, he had eight catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came in Super Bowl LV.
While the Central Michigan product is an 11-year NFL veteran, he's proved he can still be a strong contributor to an offense, and that could continue in 2021, whether it's in Tampa Bay or elsewhere.
Could Reiff Be Heading to Cincinnati?
The Bengals have their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, but they could be looking to add to their offensive line this offseason to help protect their 24-year-old future star. And they may be getting close to a signing that would allow them to do that.
According to Rapoport, Cincinnati is holding a visit with offensive tackle Riley Reiff, who is one of the top linemen remaining on the free-agent market. He was a first-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2012, and he's spent the past four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
The 32-year-old is a reliable starter, as he's played 15 games in three of the past four years. He could bring some stability to a Bengals offensive line that finished 30th in the NFL in Pro Football Focus' final rankings of the 2020 season.
Cincinnati may not be done adding to its offensive line even if it signs Reiff, but this would at least be a step toward being stronger up front in 2021.