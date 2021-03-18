NFL Rumors: Latest News on Kenny Golladay, Antonio Brown and Top Free Agents

1 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

While Golladay remains one of the best players still available on the free-agent market, he may not be there for much longer.

Rumors are circulating about two teams that are trying to land the wide receiver: the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is "mutual interest" between the Giants and Golladay, who is expected to meet with the team before potentially signing a deal.

If the 27-year-old goes to New York, he would join Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton as the top receiving options for quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants also agreed to a deal with John Ross earlier this week, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Bengals have extended an offer to Golladay, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini, but "no decision has been made," with other teams, including the Giants, remaining in the mix.

Cincinnati could be looking to bolster its receiving corps, which currently features Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, to give quarterback Joe Burrow another strong option to throw to.

Wherever Golladay ends up for 2021, he'll be looking to have a bounce-back year after playing only five games due to injury for the Detroit Lions last season. After posting impressive numbers in 2019 (65 receptions for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 games), he had 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.