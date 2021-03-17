    Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Eagles 'Closely' Monitoring Texans QB's Situation

    Jalen Hurts figures to be the quarterback of the future for the Philadelphia Eagles, but the opportunity to land one of the best signal-callers in the league via trade may be too much to pass up this offseason. 

    According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the NFC East team is "monitoring" how the Deshaun Watson and Houston Texans situation unfolds. "No one in that organization would deny that," La Canfora added.

    Whether Watson will be traded or not remains one of the biggest stories of the entire offseason.

    That is especially true after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Seattle Seahawks said they were not trading Russell Wilson at this time. That makes Watson the one elite quarterback potentially on the market, which is all the more notable since the free agent quarterbacks this offseason weren't exactly Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

    La Canfora suggested Houston's decision to sign Tyrod Taylor "only furthered the sentiment among those execs in the NFL inclined to believe that Watson will be dealt."

    Considering Philadelphia has 10 picks in the upcoming 2021 NFL draft and four of the first 85 selections, it is a potentially intriguing trade partner for the Texans. Landing a return package in a Watson trade that is loaded with draft picks could help them accelerate their inevitable rebuild if he is no longer on the roster.

    Watson would also instantly make the Eagles the favorites in an NFC East that didn't have a single team finish better than 7-9 last year.

    He is 25 years old and already a three-time Pro Bowler who can hurt opposing defenses with his arm and legs. The Clemson product led the league with 4,823 passing yards during the 2020 campaign and would be an upgrade over nearly every quarterback in the NFL, including Hurts.

