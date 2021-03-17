Report: Za'Darius Smith, Packers Restructure Contract After Aaron Jones Deal

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers and linebacker Za'Darius Smith agreed to restructure his contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported the move was necessary to help the Packers ultimately sign running back Aaron Jones. Jones agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with Green Bay, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

ESPN's Field Yates provided the details of the restructure:

Smith has two years remaining on his four-year, $66 million contract. Zach Kruse of Packers Wire noted Wednesday's move could have big implications on the Packers' payroll if they don't work out a new contract with the two-time Pro Bowler:

Smith signaled on Twitter his desire to remain with the team beyond 2022:

The Packers were unable to retain All-Pro center Corey Linsley, who agreed to a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. There was simply no way they could match that while also retaining Jones. Smith's restructure is evidence of that.

The big question is whether Green Bay can lower Aaron Rodgers' cap number for 2021.

For the moment, Rodgers is set to have the biggest cap number ($37.6 million) in the league. Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady both amended their contracts to help ease their team's financial situation, so perhaps the Packers star would follow suit.