NFL Rumors: Buzz and Predictions on Day 1 of 2021 Free Agency
The first day of NFL free agency has arrived. Beginning on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, players can sign contracts and join a team for the 2021 season (and potentially longer).
However, many free agents have already agreed to deals by this point. The legal tampering period started on Monday, so players have been negotiating with teams over the past two days. For many of them, they'll sign contracts on Wednesday or later this week, but they're essentially already off the market.
That's not the case for every free agent, though. There are still a lot of talented players available who teams will be pursuing over the next few days and potentially into the next few weeks.
Here's some of the latest buzz regarding several top available free agents, along with predictions for where they'll end up signing this offseason.
Could Sherman Head to New Orleans?
Heading into the offseason, there was speculation that Richard Sherman could end up signing with the New York Jets. Robert Saleh, who was the 49ers' defensive coordinator the past four seasons, is now the Jets' head coach, so perhaps Sherman would follow him to New York.
However, it appears there are other teams expressing interest in Sherman, including the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The Saints released Janoris Jenkins, who agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, so it makes sense that New Orleans is looking to add a cornerback.
Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard was an assistant for the Seattle Seahawks for Sherman's time on the team from 2011 to 2017. So it could be a logical fit for the soon-to-be 33-year-old cornerback at this stage in his career after spending the past three seasons in San Francisco.
In addition to the Jets, the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders were expected to have interest in Sherman, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.
While Sherman could end up on any of these teams, the Saints need a cornerback to pair with Marshon Lattimore, and Sherman could fit well in their defense. So after spending his first 10 NFL seasons in the NFC West, expect Sherman to head to New Orleans in 2021.
Prediction: Sherman signs with Saints
Patriots Looking to Add RB During Free Agency
It's already been a busy week for the New England Patriots. They've reportedly agreed to deals with numerous top free agents, including several offensive players, such as tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry and wide receiver Nelson Agholor, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. And the Pats still may not be done on that side of the ball.
According to NFL Network's Michael Giardi, the Patriots "seem intent on adding at least one" running back. Giardi reported that New England has "expressed strong interest" in Leonard Fournette and "has also been in contact with" Chris Carson.
New England currently has Sony Michel and Damien Harris in its backfield mix, but James White and Rex Burkhead are free agents. And White could be on his way out, as there have been several teams inquiring about him, including Tampa Bay, according to Schefter.
Either Fournette or Carson would boost the Patriots offense. Fournette was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars shortly before the 2020 season, then ran for 367 yards and six touchdowns in 13 regular-season games and 300 yards and three touchdowns in four playoff games during the Bucs' run to the Super Bowl championship. Carson rushed for 681 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games for the Seahawks last season.
It seems unlikely the Patriots would sign both of these backs, but the way this offseason is going for them, it wouldn't be surprising to see them land one. The prediction here is that it will be Fournette, who proved during the postseason how valuable he can be to a team's offense.
Prediction: Fournette signs with Patriots
Will Suh Return to Tampa Bay?
After winning the Super Bowl last month, the Buccaneers have been focused on bringing back many of their key players for the 2021 season. This week, they've reportedly agreed to deals with linebacker Shaquil Barrett and tight end Rob Gronkowski, per Schefter, after they also announced that they re-signed linebacker Lavonte David.
Tampa Bay may not be done bringing back players from its 2020 roster who are no longer under contract. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Bucs are having "talks" with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.
Suh is an 11-year NFL veteran, having spent the past two seasons with Tampa Bay. The 34-year-old defensive tackle is still playing at a high level, as he recorded 44 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games in 2020.
At this stage in his career, Suh likely wants to have an opportunity to win another Super Bowl title. And the Buccaneers are clearly gearing up to try to win back-to-back championships. So there's no reason to think they won't be successful in bringing back Suh for another season.
Prediction: Suh re-signs with Buccaneers