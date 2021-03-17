NFL Rumors: Buzz and Predictions on Day 1 of 2021 Free Agency

0 of 3

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The first day of NFL free agency has arrived. Beginning on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, players can sign contracts and join a team for the 2021 season (and potentially longer).

However, many free agents have already agreed to deals by this point. The legal tampering period started on Monday, so players have been negotiating with teams over the past two days. For many of them, they'll sign contracts on Wednesday or later this week, but they're essentially already off the market.

That's not the case for every free agent, though. There are still a lot of talented players available who teams will be pursuing over the next few days and potentially into the next few weeks.

Here's some of the latest buzz regarding several top available free agents, along with predictions for where they'll end up signing this offseason.