CBI 2021: Tournament Bracket, Schedule, Format and Teams to Watch

Bryant and Coastal Carolina both have to find ways to recover from heartbreaking conference tournament final defeats to win the CBI.

Bryant, which fell to the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the NEC final, has a more well-rounded offense than the Chanticleers out of the Sun Belt.

Led by Peter Kiss, the Bulldogs have five players who average over 10 points per game. Three of those players shoot 38 percent or better from three-point range.

Forward Hall Elisias may be the perfect counter to Coastal's Essam Mostafa in the battle in the paint that could decide the contest.

Elisias scored 12 or more points in five of his last six games and has at least seven rebounds in his last five appearances. Mostafa, meanwhile, finished the regular season with back-to-back double-doubles, but he only had 23 points and 14 rebounds in two Sun Belt tournament games.

If Elisias neutralizes Mostafa's play beneath the rim, Bryant could control the contest through its collection of scorers. The Bulldogs may follow the same formula against whichever teams they face in the following rounds.

Bryant should have the advantage over the Stetson Hatters or Bowling Green Falcons since those two teams come into the CBI in indifferent form. Stetson lost three of its last five, and Bowling Green fell in its last two and crashed out of the MAC tournament in the quarterfinals.

The ideal final for the CBI would pit Bryant or Coastal against the Bellarmine Knights, and it looks the Bulldogs will have the edge in the quarterfinal round to start a trip to the championship.