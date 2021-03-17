    Texans' Deshaun Watson Responds to Sexual Assault Lawsuit Filed Against Him

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson
    Deshaun Watson is reportedly facing a sexual assault lawsuit.

    The Houston Texans quarterback issued a statement regarding the lawsuit, saying that he has always treated women with respect:

    "As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me ⁠– it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

    Fox 26 in Houston reported Buzbee Law Firm filed the lawsuit against Watson on behalf of a masseuse Tuesday.

    Attorney Tony Buzbee told Fox 26 that "Watson went too far" when he was receiving a massage from the woman.

    Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado shared a statement from Buzbee that said, in part, "I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power. Things are changing in this country, in this great state, and in this great city. And I feel like it's for the better, for all of us!"

    Watson has played for the Texans for his entire NFL career that dates back to 2017.

    His future with the team has been a major storyline throughout the offseason.

