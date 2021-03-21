Grading Every Top NBA Rookie so Far

4 of 10

It's been a breakthrough few weeks for Anthony Edwards, who officially has the league on alert after a 42-point night in a road win in Phoenix on Thursday.

Since coach Chris Finch took over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the No. 1 pick has taken 21.4 field-goal attempts per game. He's been fully unleashed, and it's led to Edwards' best stretch of the season.

Over his last six games, he's averaging 27.3 points on 44.4 percent shooting and 38.9 percent from three. He's put on scoring clinics that highlight a special mix of power/explosiveness, advanced creation moves and three-level shot-making.

Aside from his streaky but potent perimeter game, he continues to create highlights with explosive leaping off drives and finishes.

Even at 19 years old, it's clear Edwards possess elite physical talent and skill for scoring in volume. Consistency remains his top challenge, due to his preferred shot selection that's hero-jumper-heavy, and shooting accuracy that's wavered since high school. Given his burst and athleticism, you'd think he could attempt more than 2.9 free throws in 30.1 minutes per game.

For the season, he's still at 38.5 percent from the floor, but the arrow is pointing up under Finch. And after watching him go for 27 points in a win over the New Orleans earlier this month, 34 points in a win against the Portland Trail Blazers, 29 points versus the Los Angeles Lakers and 42 over the Suns on Thursday, it's become easier to picture an All-Star scoring wing.

Drafted: No. 1

Grade relative to draft spot: B+