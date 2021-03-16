Bears Trade Rumors: Anthony Miller 'Likely to Be Dealt' amid Active Talks

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have held discussions about a trade involving Anthony Miller, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter described Miller as "likely to be dealt" as he approaches the final year of his rookie contract. The 2018 second-round pick caught 49 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns for Chicago in 2020.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Allen Robinson II on March 9, though the 2015 Pro Bowler has yet to sign his franchise tender. That Chicago is open to moving Miller signals a desire to further address the wide receiver position this offseason.

The team's passing game has been a bit of a mess the last few years as Mitchell Trubisky failed to cement himself as a franchise quarterback.

Even taking that into account, Miller's production has been underwhelming given where he was selected in the draft. He has 134 receptions for 1,564 yards and 11 scores through 47 appearances.

Should the 26-year-old move elsewhere ahead of the 2021 campaign, he will have had an ignominious finale for the Bears. He was ejected in the third quarter of the team's playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints after punching Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Were the Bears to trade Miller or release him outright, the financial implications would be the same. They'd absorb $493,400 in dead money but save $1.2 million against the salary cap.