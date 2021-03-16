    Derrick Henry Gifts Titans Offensive Line Diamond Chains After 2,000-Yard Season

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
    Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry expressed his gratitude for the offensive line that helped him break the 2,000-yard barrier in 2020. 

    Henry gave every member of the Titans offensive line a custom-made "2K" diamond chain that features a crown on the top of the pendant:

    The back side of the pendant includes the name and number of the offensive lineman, along with 2,027 to signify Henry's rushing yardage total. 

    Already regarded as the best running back in the NFL coming into the 2020 season, Henry set a new standard for himself last season. He also led the league with 378 carries and 17 rushing touchdowns to help the Titans win the AFC South for the first time since 2008. 

    Henry was the first player to run for more than 2,000 yards in a single season since Adrian Peterson in 2012. The 27-year-old joined Chris Johnson (2009) as the only players in Titans history to win the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.       

