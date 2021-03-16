Richard Sherman Rumors: Saints Among Teams Interested in 49ers Free Agent

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly expressed interest in veteran cornerback Richard Sherman in free agency.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Saints are "among" the teams with an eye on Sherman, especially since they are now in the market for a corner after releasing Janoris Jenkins.

The soon-to-be-33-year-old Sherman spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after playing his first seven NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seattle connection could be something that draws Sherman to New Orleans, as Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard was the Seahawks defensive backs coach during Sherman's time there.

Sherman was the top cornerback in football for much of his tenure in Seattle as he led the Legion of Boom secondary, which also included Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Brandon Browner.

He was a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro with the Seahawks, registering 32 interceptions and 99 passes defended in 105 regular-season games. He also helped take Seattle to two Super Bowls, winning one.

Sherman hasn't been as dominant since leaving the Seahawks, but he did enjoy some success in three years with the Niners.

After reeling in no interceptions in a season for the first time in his career in 2018, Sherman bounced back in 2019, recording 61 tackles, three picks and 11 pass breakups en route to his fifth career Pro Bowl nod.

Sherman was a big part of an elite Niners defense that season, which helped carry San Francisco to the Super Bowl where it fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last season was essentially a lost year for Sherman, as he missed all but five games with a calf injury and finished with just one interception.

In an interview with Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee last month, Sherman said the 49ers made it "pretty clear" they wouldn't be re-signing him, meaning he will almost certainly be playing elsewhere in 2021.

Given Sherman's age and the fact that he is coming off an injury-riddled season, it is fair to wonder how big the market will be for the experienced defensive back.

The Saints could use a starter opposite No. 1 corner Marshon Lattimore if they don't decide to put Patrick Robinson in that role, and Sherman could be a good fit if the price is right.

New Orleans finds itself in a tough salary-cap situation, so while it likely can't afford to break the bank for Sherman, he could be an ideal option if the Saints don't have to overpay.