Ideal Replacements for Big-Name 2021 NFL Free-Agency Departures

0 of 7

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

One NFL team winning big on a massive free agent leaves another team's fanbase feeling down.

But for the fans losing a big name, there's always time to reload.

A deep free-agent class means a chance to land fallback plans—look at the Cincinnati Bengals agreeing to terms with edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson right after losing Carl Lawson.

The best replacements for big-name departures follow that trend. Schematic fit, cap space and the trajectories of each franchise play a significant role in determining who goes where after the most sought-after dominoes collapse.

These are the ideal replacements available to teams that have a void where a key player used to slot on the depth chart.