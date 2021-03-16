Ravens Rumors: Melvin Ingram, Kyle Van Noy, Carlos Dunlap on Baltimore's Radar

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly interested in adding to their pass rush via free agency.

On Monday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported the AFC North team is "keeping tabs on [the] market for Melvin Ingram, Kyle Van Noy and Carlos Dunlap."

It should come as no surprise that Baltimore would be interested in multiple players who can help put pressure on the quarterback.

After all, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Yannick Ngakoue reached an agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders and Matt Judon reached an agreement with the New England Patriots. Tyus Bowser is also a free agent this offseason, although La Canfora pointed out a reunion is "possible."

If Bowser leaves after Ngakoue and Judon already did, the Ravens will be without a number of key contributors from their front seven. Matthew Stevens of USA Today's Ravens Wire deemed a pass-rusher as the team's biggest need of the offseason.

Ingram would certainly fit the bill as a three-time Pro Bowler who has 49 career sacks with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. Van Noy won two Super Bowls with the Patriots and posted six sacks last year, while Dunlap is a two-time Pro Bowler and the Cincinnati Bengals' all-time leader in career sacks.

Any of those players would bolster the Ravens' defense as they look to make the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.

They would also provide veteran leadership for a team that is in win-now mode in the AFC.