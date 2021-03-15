Adam Thielen Rumors: Vikings, WR Have Discussed Restructuring Contract

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly could look to restructure wide receiver Adam Thielen's contract in an effort to create more cap space.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the two sides have discussed a "revised deal." Florio explained Minnesota could convert $10.025 million of the wide receiver's $11.1 million in salary on the four-year deal into a signing bonus.

What's more, "adding a voidable year would cut the cap number from the payment to $2 million for 2021, creating more than $8 million in cap space."

Thielen has far exceeded expectations as a career-long Viking to this point.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent and was a role player during his first two seasons in 2014 and 2015. However, he turned the corner in 2016 with 967 receiving yards and then made the Pro Bowl in each of the next two seasons with more than 1,200 receiving yards.

The 30-year-old dealt with injuries in 2019 but bounced back in 2020 with 74 catches for 925 yards and a career-best 14 touchdowns.

It makes sense the Vikings would want to create some cap space while still keeping a receiver that productive on the roster. Per Over the Cap, they have the 21st-most cap space in the league for the 2021 campaign.

Adding cap space to address other holes on the roster while making sure Thielen is a key part of the offense would help Minnesota compete with playoff teams in the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears within the NFC North.

Regardless of what happens with his contract, look for Thielen to continue putting up impressive numbers alongside Justin Jefferson as one of the best one-two punches in the league.