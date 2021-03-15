Corey Davis' Updated Fantasy Outlook After Reportedly Agreeing to Jets Contract

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The New York Jets agreed to a deal with wide receiver Corey Davis on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Davis is coming off a career year with the Tennessee Titans and represents an upgrade for the Jets' league-worst offense. He posted 984 yards and five touchdowns on 65 receptions, all career highs, with 92 targets. His 70.7 catch percentage was also a career high, and he averaged 10.7 yards per target.

His presence on the Jets will be an instant boost to a group that looked to Jamison Crowder's 699 yards and six touchdowns to lead all receivers and rushers amid a 2-14 season. But his implications on the fantasy side warrant a closer look.

The Jets may have looked to Crowder to lead the offense in 2020, but he's also on the free-agent market in 2021. The addition of Davis to the roster seemingly locks up the team's WR1 spot.

Sam Darnold is still the Jets' quarterback, and his stats were certainly nothing to write home about last season. He picked up 2,208 yards on 59.6 percent passing, though he only averaged 6.1 yards per attempt. If he remains the Jets' signal-caller through 2021, he might bring down the ceiling for a player like Davis, who is on the verge of hitting his first 1,000-yard season.

But the Jets have options. In free agency, a number of talented quarterbacks are on the market, including Mitchell Trubisky, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Andy Dalton. In the draft, their No. 2 pick will be enough to net them their choice of BYU's Zach Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones—assuming Trevor Lawrence goes No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Davis is a low-end WR2 on his own, based on the stats he put up while sharing receiving duties with A.J. Brown in a Ryan Tannehill-run offense. But before a firm decision can be made on where exactly he can fit into a fantasy lineup this fall, the Jets will have to figure out what they will be doing at quarterback.

Having the right passer under center in 2021 could help elevate Davis' fantasy standing, as well as the Jets' record.