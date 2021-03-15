Dee Ford, 49ers Reportedly Agree to Restructured 2-Year Contract Worth $24M

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Pass-rusher Dee Ford is reportedly staying with the San Francisco 49ers on a restructured deal.

On Monday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Ford and the 49ers agreed to a restructured two-year deal worth $24 million. Rapoport called it a "win-win solution" for the two sides.

Ford played just one game in 2020 because of neck and back injuries.

The Auburn product played his first five years with the Kansas City Chiefs and eventually established himself as one of their best defensive players. He tallied 10 sacks in 2016 and 13 as a Pro Bowler in 2018. He also led the league with seven forced fumbles during that 2018 campaign.

Despite that production, the Chiefs traded him to the 49ers prior to the 2019 campaign.

Ford finished his first season with San Francisco with 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, but his new team lost to his old team in the Super Bowl. Injuries such as his played a large role in San Francisco's inability to defend its NFC crown in 2020.

His health status may have impacted this decision to restructure his deal.

As Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports explained, Ford's contract featured an injury clause saying $11.6 million of his base salary would become fully guaranteed on April 1, and the 49ers couldn't cut Ford until he passed a physical.

General manager John Lynch said in January that Ford might not be ready by the opener for 2021.

Alas, Ford will remain with the team with a restructured deal.