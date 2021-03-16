2021 NFL Free Agents Who Won't Live Up to Their Contracts

0 of 8

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

While the 2021 NFL year won't officially begin until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the free-agent frenzy is already underway. The legal contract window opened at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, and teams wasted little time scooping up free agents with contract agreements.

As is typically the case, many of the early free-agent contracts carry a lot of financial value. As is also typically the case, at least a few of them aren't quite going to measure up to the dollar amounts. Teams often overpay to land talent early in the open market, and here, we'll examine which may have overpaid most.

Factors like player performance and potential, positional value and contract terms will be considered here.

It should be noted that we're not condemning any of these deals or saying any of these players are bad. However, overpaying for a good player, possibly to fill a vital need, is still overpaying, and there's a good chance some teams will look back on these deals with just a hint of distaste.