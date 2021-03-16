Winners and Losers of the NFL's Early Tampering Period

0 of 8

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

NFL free agency doesn't start until 4 p.m. ET Wednesday. That, however, hasn't stopped teams from all but officially taking some of the top free agents off the market. The legal tampering window opened at noon ET Monday, and reports of pending deals soon followed.

While players or teams could conceivably back out of these pacts, the vast majority if not all of them will stick. Therefore, it's fair for some parties to come away from the opening day of free agency feeling like winners and losers.

We examined the biggest winners and losers of the early tampering period, considering team needs, contract terms and positional player pools. These evaluations could change as more details emerge and other players come off the market.

Teams aren't waiting to add players, though, so we're not waiting to judge them.