Kenny Golladay on 2021 Free Agency: 'I'm Just Being Patient Right Now'

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is in no rush to make his free-agency decision.

"I'm being patient right now," he told Josina Anderson. "Just enjoying the process."

The 27-year-old is a free agent for the first time, having spent the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions, who drafted him out of Northern Illinois in the third round in 2017.

The 2021 free-agent class features some of the NFL's top playmakers.

Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott is the biggest name off the board after he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract. Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II soon followed after they were given the franchise tag by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively. Another offensive difference-maker like Golladay, offensive lineman Trent Williams, will also be a free agent.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end J.J. Watt was the first domino to fall, signing with the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Houston Texans, while Shaquil Barrett returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



With Watt off the board, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman are the biggest impact players available on defense.



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.