Trey Hendrickson Rumors: Browns, Jets, Vikings Linked to DE in Free Agency

Coming off an All-Pro season in 2020, defensive end Trey Hendrickson has no shortage of suitors in free agency.

Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings have shown interest in Hendrickson.

