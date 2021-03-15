Trey Hendrickson Rumors: Browns, Jets, Vikings Linked to DE in Free Agency

Trey Hendrickson Rumors: Browns, Jets, Vikings Linked to DE in Free AgencyMarch 15, 2021
Butch Dill/Associated Press
Coming off an All-Pro season in 2020, defensive end Trey Hendrickson has no shortage of suitors in free agency.
Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings have shown interest in Hendrickson.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Shaq Barrett Earns $72M Deal
Bucs LB agrees to four-year deal worth up to $72M with $36M fully guaranteed (Schefter)