    Trey Hendrickson Rumors: Browns, Jets, Vikings Linked to DE in Free Agency

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs of the line in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Coming off an All-Pro season in 2020, defensive end Trey Hendrickson has no shortage of suitors in free agency.

    Per NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings have shown interest in Hendrickson. 

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

