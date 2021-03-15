    49ers Rumors: Nick Mullens Won't Be Tendered by SF Amid Garoppolo Trade Buzz

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4) looks to throw against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec.20, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Amid speculation about Jimmy Garoppolo's future, the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly not going to tender restricted free agent Nick Mullens a contract, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

    Maiocco noted the 49ers could still re-sign Mullens later this offseason. 

    Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported on Feb. 27 that "many around the league" expect Garoppolo will be available in trade talks. 

    The 49ers have publicly said they will be more than happy to have Garoppolo as their starting quarterback in 2021. General manager John Lynch told Clark Judge on the Eye Test for Two podcast he has "no doubt" the 29-year-old will be under center for the team when next season begins. 

    Garoppolo still has two years remaining on his contract, but the deal is structured in a way that the 49ers would only incur a $2.8 million dead cap hit this season if they trade or release him. 

    San Francisco has Garoppolo, Josh Rosen and Josh Johnson as its quarterbacks signed to contracts. 

    Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in May 2017. He started eight games each in 2018 and 2020 when Garoppolo was out with injuries. The 25-year-old threw for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 64.7 completion percentage in 10 appearances last year. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

       

    Related

      Live Free Agency Grades ✍️

      The NFL's legal tampering period has begun. We react to every move as it happens 👀

      Live Free Agency Grades ✍️
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Live Free Agency Grades ✍️

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Jonnu Gets $50M from Pats

      Ex-Titans TE Jonnu Smith signs 4-year, $50M deal in major upgrade for Patriots offense (Schefter)

      Jonnu Gets $50M from Pats
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jonnu Gets $50M from Pats

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Shaq Barrett Earns $72M Deal

      Bucs LB agrees to four-year deal worth up to $72M with $36M fully guaranteed (Schefter)

      Shaq Barrett Earns $72M Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Shaq Barrett Earns $72M Deal

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: 49ers Not Tendering Mullens

      San Francisco will allow backup QB to hit open market instead of extending RFA tender (NBCS Bay Area)

      Report: 49ers Not Tendering Mullens
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Report: 49ers Not Tendering Mullens

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report