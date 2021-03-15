49ers Rumors: Nick Mullens Won't Be Tendered by SF Amid Garoppolo Trade Buzz

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Amid speculation about Jimmy Garoppolo's future, the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly not going to tender restricted free agent Nick Mullens a contract, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Maiocco noted the 49ers could still re-sign Mullens later this offseason.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported on Feb. 27 that "many around the league" expect Garoppolo will be available in trade talks.

The 49ers have publicly said they will be more than happy to have Garoppolo as their starting quarterback in 2021. General manager John Lynch told Clark Judge on the Eye Test for Two podcast he has "no doubt" the 29-year-old will be under center for the team when next season begins.

Garoppolo still has two years remaining on his contract, but the deal is structured in a way that the 49ers would only incur a $2.8 million dead cap hit this season if they trade or release him.

San Francisco has Garoppolo, Josh Rosen and Josh Johnson as its quarterbacks signed to contracts.

Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi in May 2017. He started eight games each in 2018 and 2020 when Garoppolo was out with injuries. The 25-year-old threw for 2,437 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 64.7 completion percentage in 10 appearances last year.