NFL Mandating COVID-19 Vaccinations 'Is Not Likely,' Reports Peter King

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

The NFL would like to avoid dealing with COVID-19 restrictions for another season, but "a protocol of mandatory vaccinations is not likely," according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

King noted the league and players union are discussing whether to mandate vaccines in order to be eligible for the 2021 season, but such a move would likely be heavily disputed among players.

At least three general managers reportedly believe there would be problems convincing all players to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

A CNN poll conducted earlier this month reported about 28 percent of Americans do not plan to get vaccinated.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a major factor throughout the 2020 season with the NFL requiring frequent testing and players going through the league's protocols even as a close contact. Though every regular-season and playoff game was eventually played, multiple games were postponed, and full position groups were unable to play in certain weeks.

While the vaccine began being distributed before the Super Bowl, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the players were not going to jump the line.

"That's obviously being done at higher levels and given priority to obviously health care workers, first responders and those that are in the riskiest state," Goodell told reporters in December. "We don't fall into those categories, so we don't anticipate that and we're not planning for that."

Increased availability of the vaccine nationwide could allow all players the opportunity to get a vaccine before the start of the 2021 season, but it appears it will be up to the individual to make that choice.