NFL Free Agent 2021 Signings: Assessing Most Notable Deals to Start Offseason

We've reached the doorstep of 2021 NFL free agency. While the new league year won't kick off until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, the legal tampering window will open at 12 p.m. ET on Monday. This means that in the next few days, many of the league's top free agents will effectively come off of the market.

As has often been the case, several free agents have recently come off the market on the eve of free agency.

While some 11th-hour deals may be the result of illegal tampering—players probably aren't eager to re-sign without accurately knowing their market value—several typically emerge at this point in the offseason. This year has been no different, as a few noteworthy agreements were reached over the weekend.

Here you'll find a look at the latest free-agency-related moves.